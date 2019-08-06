Kazakh Zarina Diyas rises in WTA ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The past week has been full of ups and downs for Kazakhstani female players in the WTA ranking, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

KazakhstaniYulia Putintseva crashed out of top 40 of the ranking sliding several spotsdown from №39 to №42. Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost two spots and landedthe 63rd line.

UnlikePutintseva and Rybakina, Zarina Diyas climbed five spots and landed the 79thspot of the ranking.

Aussie AshleighBarty tops the ranking followed by Japanese Naomi Osaka and Czech KarolinaPliskova.