Kazakh Zarina Diyas to face Serena Williams at Miami Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas breezed into the third round of the Miami Open 2016 with the prize fund of $6.5 million, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match Diyas outplayed Aussie Daria Gavrilova in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

Zarina will face off with top-seed Serena Williams in the next round. Williams battled through to the third round after eliminating Christina McHale.

Recall that in the first round Diyas defeated Belarusian Olga Govortsova.