Kazakh Zarina Diyas to face tennis legend in Cincinnati

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan is set to face a tennis legend at the start of the 2019 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Qualifier Diyaswill face off with 23 Grand Slam titles holder Serena Williams in the openinground of the tournament. Williams leads their head to head rivalry 3-0.

Diyas defeatedRussian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and American Jessica Pegula to advance to thefirst round of the tournament.