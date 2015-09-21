Kazakh Zarina Diyas up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan climbed two spots up to №41 in the updated WTA rankings released today.

Other Kazakhstani tennis players Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova slid to №78 and №88 respectively, Sports.kz reports. American Serena Williams tops the rankings with 12,371 points. Romanian Simona Halep is ranked 2nd. Maria Sharapova of Russia came in third. Dutch Caroline Wozniacki and Czech Petra Kvitova rounded out the top five.