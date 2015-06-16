  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Zarina Diyas won&#39;t face Camila Giorgi in Birmingham

    16:35, 16 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Zarina Diyas will not face off with Italian Camila Giorgi in Round 1 of the WTA's Aegon Classic Birmingham in Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 23-year-old Giorgi who clinched the 2015 Topshelf Open title in the Netherlands a couple of days ago withdrew from Birmingham.

    Instead the 21-year-old Diyas will play against Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!