Kazakh Zarina Diyas won&#39;t face Camila Giorgi in Birmingham

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Zarina Diyas will not face off with Italian Camila Giorgi in Round 1 of the WTA's Aegon Classic Birmingham in Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 23-year-old Giorgi who clinched the 2015 Topshelf Open title in the Netherlands a couple of days ago withdrew from Birmingham.

Instead the 21-year-old Diyas will play against Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko.