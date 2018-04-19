KazakhFilm to feature its shorts at Cannes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Short films by the Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio will be screened in the Short Film Corner program of the 71st edition of the International Cannes Film Festival set to take place on May 8-19, the film studio's press service said.

Pryatki (Hide- and-Seek) and Asan short-length films will be featured at the Short Film Corner, devoted to short films. Participation in the Short Film Corner increases chances of the film to be selected by international film festivals and to find potential international partners and distributors.



Pryatki tells about the life of two little girls, who witnessed domestic problems of the adults. Trying to escape that situation, the girls play hide-and-seek outside to hide from all in their own world.



Asan is about a teenager who is going to attend the funerals of his father whom he hadn't seen for many years.