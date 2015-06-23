Kazakhmys worker dies after falling from height

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A 58-year-old worker has died at Kazakhmys mine in Zhezkazgan, the press service of the company reports.

The accident occurred June 22 at Zhezkazgan concentrators number 1,2,3. Maintenance platform collapsed from 4 meter height. As a result the maintenance fitter, born in 1957, received severe injuries. He was immediately admitted to a medical center of Zhezkazgan. The man was proclaimed dead upon arrival to the medical facility. A special commission is currently investigating the incident. Kazakhmys Corporation has presented its condolences to the victim's family.