  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhmys worker dies at ore-dressing plant

    18:44, 22 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fatal accident has occurred at Zhezkazgan ore-dressing plant of Kazakhmys Corporation LLP today.

    A 58-year-old technician fell from the height of 4 meters and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a medical center in Zhezkazgan, but, unfortunately, was pronounced dead upon arrival. A special commission is set to determine what caused the accident. Kazakhmys management and staff extend their deepest condolences to the man's family.

    Tags:
    Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!