Kazakhmys worker dies at ore-dressing plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fatal accident has occurred at Zhezkazgan ore-dressing plant of Kazakhmys Corporation LLP today.

A 58-year-old technician fell from the height of 4 meters and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a medical center in Zhezkazgan, but, unfortunately, was pronounced dead upon arrival. A special commission is set to determine what caused the accident. Kazakhmys management and staff extend their deepest condolences to the man's family.