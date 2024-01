ASTANA. KAZINFORM Igor Zhang has brought a victory to the national team of Kazakhstan in Stage 3 of Tour de DMZ 2017, one of the World Cup stages, according to Sports.kz.

The stage victory allowed the Kazakh athlete to become the leader in the general classification.

The 4th stage of the Tour de DMZ 2017, the last one, which started in South Korea on September 3, will be held today.