Kazakhs from 10 countries to join Intl Arts Festival in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana is getting ready to host the International Arts Festival The Sacred Kazakh Land today which brings together as many as 50 candidates from 10 countries - France, Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran, Kazakhstan etc., Kazinform correspondent reports.

The participants will compete in traditional applied art, poetry and singing terme.



Terme is a genre of both Kazakh poetry and vocal music. Terme is an edification presented in a musical and poetic form. It is a type of verse and song.



Head of the Branch of the World Kazakhs Association in Astana and Akmola region Karlygash Bekpatshakyzy says the festival is a popular annual event. This year we plan to hold the event in Astana. Regional festivals will be held in all the regions next year.



According to the organizers, the festival is important for strengthening the ties with the compatriots living abroad.



The Prize Fund of the International Arts Festival is 3 million tenge.



The event is organized by the World Association of Kazakhstan and Otandastar Foundation under the aegis of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.