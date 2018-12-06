Kazakhs nationals awarded Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Japan in Kazakhstan has held an annual reception in honor of the Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On December 23, His Majesty Emperor Akihito will turn 85 years old. He succeeded to the Chrysanthemum Throne on 7 January 1989 and will abdicate on 30 April 2019. On May 1, 2019, Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend the throne.

Ambassador Kawabata Ichiro highlighted that the relations between Japan and Kazakhstan were strengthened in various fields. He also informed that new Japanese plants, establishments, and joint ventures were created in Almaty and Astana. Besides, the Japanese diplomat pointed to the development of scientific exchanges among archaeologists and cooperation between the National Olympic and Paralympic Committees. He expressed that cooperation between Japan and Kazakhstan in various areas will continue developing in 2019.

During the reception, Deputy of the Majilis (the lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan) Nurlan Dulatbekov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Astana International University JSC Tolebay Rakhypbekov received the Order of the Rising Sun of Japan. In addition, Shigeo Katsu, President of Nazarbayev University, was presented the Letter of Appreciation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

It should be mentioned that the orders on behalf of the Emperor of Japan are awarded to foreign citizens in recognition of their outstanding achievements in the development of friendship with Japan, and other fields. Five Kazakhstanis, including President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan, have been awarded the orders so far.