Kazakhs of Kyrgyzstan: We could not remain indifferent to tragedy

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Since the day of the tragedy on 16 January, people of Kyrgyzstan are helping the victims and Kazakh Diaspora of Kyrgyzstan is making its contribution, Kazinform correspondent reports fromBishkek.

Hundreds of people offered their help including Kazakhs living near the place of the tragedy in the villages of Ozernoye and Manas.

"Everyone who was available tried to help from early morning until late at night. In addition to moral support we tried to help with food, warm clothes and blankets. We are all human and should help each other in difficult times. We could not remain indifferent to the national tragedy", said one of the volunteers.



Today, Kazakh volunteers gathered for Asar (Kazakh custom of mutual aid) and in memory of the deceased sacrificed a horse, giving the meat to the sufferers. And women have organized a dinner for emergency workers and volunteers working on the scene.

People continue to transfer funds to a special account to help the sufferers. To the day over 28 million soms collected.

Note, MyCargo/ACT Airlines 747-400F operating for Turkish Airlines as flight TK6491 crashed while attempting to land at Manas Airport in Bishkek on 16 January at 7:31 am local time killing 39 people.