Kazakhs of Vasteras arrange exhibition in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - "At Nomads' Home", a seven-day exhibition of Kazakhstan's culture and traditions, is taking place in Stockholm, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The exhibition in one of the galleries of the historical quarter of the Swedish capital is organized by the Youth of Kazakhstan in Sweden Association with the support from the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh diaspora. Besides, the City Hall of Stockholm shoulders most of the expenses.

"We aim at making Swedes familiar with the Kazakh culture," said Aidana Bekbergenova, Head of the Youth of Kazakhstan in Sweden Association.

This exhibition showcases national costumes, photographs of our country, household items, and musical instruments. Some of the exhibits were handcrafted by members of the youth association. However, most of the items were provided by the Kazakh diaspora in Sweden.

"We had the idea to organize an exhibition of the Kazakh culture objects that exist in Sweden. The diaspora, most of them living in Västerås, was of great help to us in this regard," said Ms. Bekbergenova.



As it turned out, more than 300 Kazakhs live in the Swedish town located 100 kilometers from Stockholm. They moved there from Turkey in the 1970s.

"They are very careful about the Kazakh culture. From them we took traditional handmade quilts, items of national clothing, to name but a few," she told Kazinform.

Visitors have the opportunity to taste dishes of the Kazakh national cuisine, including baursaks, samsa, and kurt, as well as Kazakhstan-made chocolate, nuts, dried apricots, and raisins. In addition, as it is winter now, hot tea offered to guests encourages them to plunge into the culture and traditions of the Kazakh people.

Some guests expressed willingness to visit Kazakhstan, especially when it has become easier with the current visa-free regime for EU citizens. Many Swedes are interested in ski tourism.



This has been the fourth event by the Youth of Kazakhstan in Sweden Association established in June 2017. Now the non-profit organization plans to hold a large-scale Nauryz holiday next April in Västerås.

According to Bekbergenova, the association is negotiating with Made in KZ band that records covers of world hits by playing the dombra, and with other artists.

In addition, in summer 2019, the Kazakhstanis intend to arrange a fair of decorative and applied arts of Kazakh craftsmen in Stockholm. It is planned to show products made of felt, leather, silver and wood with the use of national motifs.

"At Nomads' Home" exhibition of culture and traditions of Kazakhstan will end on December 20.