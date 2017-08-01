  • kz
    Kazakhs win silver at Asian Volleyball Championship

    21:11, 01 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Asian Volleyball Championship finished in Surabaya this week, Indonesia, Sports.kz reports.

    In the final, Japan outplayed the Kazakh squad in four sets - 25:13, 25:20, 25:27, 25:23.

    In the bronze final, South Korea beat the hosts Indonesia (25:16, 25:21, 25:13).

    It should be noted that Kazakh players repeated their success of 1993, when they also won the second place in the Asian Championship, losing to South Korea (11:15, 5:15, 13:15 - back then all sets were played to 15 points).

     

