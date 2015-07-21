Kazakhstan 12th in Davis Cup Team Ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has retained the 12th spot in the Davis Cup Team Ranking, Vesti.kz reports.

Kazakhstan was toppled by Australia 2-3 in the 2015 Davis Cup quarterfinal, but retained its line in the ranking pocketing 5,075 points. Thanks to its incredible performance in the quarterfinal, Australia climbed two spots up and is currently ranked 7th (9,437 points). The Czech Republic tops the ranking with 30,700 points followed by Switzerland with 22,912 points and France with 14,725 points. Argentina and Serbia round out the top 5 of the ranking with 13,871 and 12,000 points respectively.