Kazakhstan 2nd in overall medal standing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After the tenth day of the Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty the national team of Kazakhstan has ranked 2nd in the medal standing.

Today's competitions have brought Kazakhstan four medals. Skiers Sergey Malyshev, Vitaliy Puhkalo, Rinat Mukhin and Olzhas Klimin have won silver in the 7,5 km relay. Women's team (Anna Shevchenko, Olga Mandrika, and Irina Bykova) also won silver in 3-5km relay. Short-trackers Abzal Azhgaliyev and Dmitry Nikisha (500m distance) also added silver and bronze medals.

Kazakhstan still appears to be in the second place having 27 medals (10 gold, 6 silver and 11 bronze medals). Russia ranks first in the medal standing -55 (22-20-13). The third is Korean team - 17 (8-4-5).