Kazakhstan&#39;s accession to WTO fully supported by EU - FRIDE expert

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO was fully supported by the EU and with Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between EU and Kazakhstan are part and parcel of the same logic of political and economic diversification and further integration of Kazakhstan in global affairs, Junior Researcher of the European Centre for the Study of International Affairs FRIDE Andreas Marazis expressed his opinion.

"Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO after an almost 20-year long process was fully supported by the EU, because as Barroso stated in 2014, "the Enhanced PCA and Kazakhstan's WTO accession are part and parcel of the same logic of political and economic diversification and further integration of Kazakhstan in global affairs", Andreas Marazis told Kazinform correspondent in Brussels. The expert is convinced that throughout the years EU-Kazakh relations have improved and reached a new level of collaboration while the initialing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement is an important step towards its eventual signature and subsequent implementation, which will conclude a series of negotiations that were held since 2011. "This agreement is the first of its kind for a Central Asian state. Kazakhstan presents trade and an investment opportunity for Europe, but the EU is also a vital market and source of technology for the country", added the expert. According to the interlocutor, over the past decades, the EU has become Kazakhstan's first trading partner and first foreign investor, representing over half of total foreign direct investments in Kazakhstan. Bilateral trade amounts to over €31 billion, from which €24 billion is Kazakhstan's exports.