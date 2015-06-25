  • kz
    Kazakhstan&#39;s agriculture to be presented in Baku

    16:33, 25 June 2015
    BAKU. KAZINFORM - A presentation dedicated to the agriculture and food market of Kazakhstan will be held in the Baku Business Center on June 30.

    The purpose of the presentation is to inform Azerbaijani exporters about agriculture and the food market of Kazakhstan and increase exports to this country. The current state of the food market in Kazakhstan, prices, food distribution channels, the supermarkets, interested in import of Azerbaijani goods, customs procedures, certification and other aspects will be presented as part of the presentation. The presentation will be organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO). According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $48.8 million in January-May 2015 or by 2.7 times less than in 2014, Kazinform refers to trend.az.

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Agriculture News
