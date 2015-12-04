Kazakhstan&#39;s best products to be chosen in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Astana has gathered the best producers in Kazakhstan to choose the best product made in the country.

Held at the Korme exhibition center, Kazakhstan's Best Product fair brought together 200 companies from all corners of the republic. 120 of them are vying for the title of the best product in three categories. According to CEO of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Mr. Ablai Myrzakhmetov, other companies that hadn't participate in the competition decided to partake in the exhibition to showcase their products. Over 5,500 Kazakhstani companies have participated in the competition over the years of its existence, a source at the chamber confirms.