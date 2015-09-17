  • kz
    Kazakhstan&#39;s car-making industry experiences growth

    12:13, 17 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's car-making industry announced growth after 30% decline since the year beginning, Kazinform has learnt from Vice Minister of Investments and Development Albert Rau who said ion the sidelines of the 13th meeting of the CIS Interstate Council for Industrial Security.

    According to him, the industry experiences 7% rise in August 2015. All the sectors of Kazakhstan's machinery are demonstrating growth too, he added. The Vice Minister assured also that such growth will remain in September and following months.

