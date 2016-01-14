Kazakhstan&#39;s dream proposed by President Nazarbayev fully supported by Kazakhstanis, Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev praised President Nursultan Nazarbayev for defining the ways to strengthen the country amid global crisis in his recent article "National Plan - Road to Kazakhstan's Dream".

"In his article Yelbasy [Head of State] defined specific ways to strengthen Kazakhstan and achieve Kazakhstan's dream. The article was fully supported by our compatriots and highly appreciated by international experts. The new Kazakhstan's dream proposed by President Nazarbayev has become the dream of millions of Kazakhstanis," Speaker Tokayev said at a plenary session of the Senate on Thursday.

The Senate Speaker also noted that President Nazarbayev lauded good work done by the Parliament and the Government of Kazakhstan in 2015.