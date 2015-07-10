Kazakhstan&#39;s entry into WTO important step - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will become an official member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) only after it ratifies the corresponding protocol, an expert of the Eurasian Integration Institute said.

"The Parliament is set to ratify the Protocol on Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO by October 31, 2015. Kazakhstan will officially become the 162nd full-fledged member of the organization only after ratification," Vladimir Telnov told a Friday press service in Astana. In his words, Kazakhstan's entry into the WTO is an important step. "It will help make Kazakhstan's foreign economic activity more sustainable and predictable," the expert added. According to Mr. Telnov, as a WTO member Kazakhstan will get better access to foreign markets, will be able to attract more foreign investments, make its products and services more competitive and more.