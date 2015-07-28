Kazakhstan&#39;s entry into WTO of paramount importance - Aitzhanova

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will become a full-fledged member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) after its Parliament ratifies the agreement on accession, Minister of Economic Integration Zhanar Aitzhanova told journalists in Geneva.

"President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Protocol on Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO at the Monday session of the WTO's General Council. The next step will be ratification of the protocol and agreement on Kazakhstan's entry. We've already done big job to bring our laws and mechanisms of economic policy into conformity with the WTO requirements," Minister Aitzhanova said. In her words, Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO is of paramount importance for further development of its economy. Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo signed the protocol on Kazakhstan's accession into the organization on Monday (July 27).