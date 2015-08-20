  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan&#39;s exports down 73% in first half of 2015 - President

    17:10, 20 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's exports have dropped 73% in first six months of 2015, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev admitted on Thursday.

    "Based on the figures provided by the National Bank, Kazakhstan's exports has slumped 73% in the first half of 2015. The import of goods is growing and Kazakhstan's trade balance is decreasing. These factors have had negative effect on the situation in national economy," the Head of State said at the meeting with business elite in the Akorda's presidential residence. President Nazarbayev noted that many Kazakhstani enterprises reported a slump in exports to Russia and it resulted in worsening of the employment and salary situation countrywide. According to the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atamekent", Russian producers have invaded domestic market and ousted Kazakhstani-made products.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Business, companies President of Kazakhstan Business New Economic Policy 2015 News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!