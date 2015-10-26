Kazakhstan&#39;s Foreign Commerce Chamber assumed presidency in Council of Heads of CIS Commerce and Industry Chambers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A regular session of the Council of the Heads of the CIS Commerce and Industry Chambers was held in Erevan October 16.

The meeting participants elected Head of Kazakhstan's International Commerce Chamber Meirbek Mazhitov the Chairman of the Council.

"It's a remarkable event for Kazakhstan since its chairmanship in the Council coincides with the 25 th jubilee of the Commonwealth of Independent States," an official statement of the Foreign Commerce Chamber reads.

"I am deeply grateful for your trust to let us chair the Council of Heads of CIS Commerce and Industry Chambers," Mazhitov said addressing the participants.

Taking the floor, he suggested to attract more business-communities of the CIS member countries to inter-session events. Mazhitov outlined some key areas in this regard, such as large-scale information interaction with business, organization of business-missions and bargains, legal support, development of business education, module-based training and courses. "I am confident, such format will enable us to improve and strengthen business relations between our countries which will give a new impulse to the increase of joint breakthrough projects ," he added.

The participants discussed also a wide range of issues on competitiveness of the CIS goods, works and services on the global markets.

The next session of the Heads of CIS Commerce and Industry Chambers will be held in Astana in 2016.