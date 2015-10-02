Kazakhstan&#39;s foreign debt falls since early 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the first half of 2015, the foreign debt of Kazakhstan fell from $157.423 billion to $155.239 billion, said Kazakhstan's national bank in a message Oct. 1.

Kazakhstan's long-term debt in the same period decreased from $147.626 billion to $146.956 billion, while the short-term debt fell from $9.797 billion to $8.283 billion.

As of late June, the Kazakh central bank's debt stood at $779.2 million, while the Kazakh banks' debt was $9.661 billion. The debts between Kazakhstan's and other countries' business entities reached $81.654 billion. In January-June 2015, Kazakhstan's state debt and the foreign debt guaranteed by state fell from 5.5 percent to 5.3 percent of the total foreign debt. Meanwhile, the foreign debt not guaranteed by state rose from 94.5 percent to 94.7 percent, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.