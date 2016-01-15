Kazakhstan&#39;s GDP in 2015 equaled 1.2% - First Deputy PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's GDP growth in 2015, according to preliminary data, amounted to 1.2%, this has been announced at today's press conference in Central Communications Service by Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Growth in agricultural production was 4.4%. It was achieved by increasing the volume of crop production by 5.6% and livestock - by 3.2%. In 2015 Kazakhstan harvested about 27 million tons of grain which is 3.4 million tons more than in 2014.

"Timely smart measures to support enterprises of the industry helped to prevent significant decline in production. Industrial production fell by 1.6% due to the reduction in volumes mainly in the mining industry - by 2.5%. The decrease in mining industry production affected by the reduction of oil production by 1.7%, coal - by 5%, and iron ore - by 22%," informed B.Sagintayev.

However, the manufacturing industry shows the growth at 0.2%. "This growth was achieved due to double-digit growth in metallurgy - 14.5%, which is due to an increase in non-ferrous metallurgy production - 23.6%," concluded Bakhytzhan Sagintayev.