Kazakhstan&#39;s GDP increases by 1.2% in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's GDP increased by 1.2 percent in 2015 compared to 2014, the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy said.

The production of goods increased by 0.1 percent in Kazakhstan in 2015. The industrial indices decreased by 1.5 percent, construction increased by 4.3 percent, agriculture, forestry, fishery - increased by 4.4 percent for the period. The production of services increased by 2.3 percent in Kazakhstan in 2015.

Kazakhstan's GDP amounted to 40.76 trillion tenge in real terms in 2015, trend.az reports.

The production of goods was 36.3 percent, while services - 56.8 percent in GDP structure.

Some 22.5 percent of GDP accounted for industry, 6.1 percent - construction, 4.7 percent - agriculture, forestry and fishery.

According to the World Bank, Kazakhstan's GDP growth was 0.9 percent in 2015 compared to 4.4 percent in 2014, six percent in 2013.

According to the UN data, the GDP growth amounted to 1.5 percent in Kazakhstan in 2015 compared to 4.3 percent in 2014, six percent in 2013.