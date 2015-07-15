Kazakhstan&#39;s gold and international reserves total $98B

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gold and international reserves of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan have totaled $28.89 billion as of July 1, 2015.

Chairman of the bank Kairat Kelimbetov announced the figures at a press conference in Astana on Wednesday. "Together with the National Fund's assets, Kazakhstan's gold and international reserves amount to nearly $98 billion, almost 40% of GDP. It's safe to say that gold and international reserves were stable in 1H of 2015," Mr. Kelimbetov added.