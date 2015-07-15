  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan&#39;s gold and international reserves total $98B

    14:17, 15 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gold and international reserves of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan have totaled $28.89 billion as of July 1, 2015.

    Chairman of the bank Kairat Kelimbetov announced the figures at a press conference in Astana on Wednesday. "Together with the National Fund's assets, Kazakhstan's gold and international reserves amount to nearly $98 billion, almost 40% of GDP. It's safe to say that gold and international reserves were stable in 1H of 2015," Mr. Kelimbetov added.

    Tags:
    Economy National Bank of Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!