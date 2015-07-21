Kazakhstan&#39;s government among world&#39;s most efficient - World Economic Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's government is world's 50th most efficient administration, according to the Global Competitiveness Report for 2014-2015 released by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Out of 144 countries featured into the list, Kazakhstan is ranked 50th elbowing aside Belgium (64th), France (65th), the Czech Republic (75th), South Korea (104th), Spain (105th) and other European countries in terms of government efficiency. Kazakhstan is also ranked higher than its Eurasian Economic Union's partners - Armenia (73rd), Russia (97th) and Kyrgyzstan (109th). Qatar rules the ranking as the world's most efficient government followed by Singapore and Finland. Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates round out the top 5. Other countries listed in the top 10 of the report are New Zealand, Rwanda, Malaysia, Switzerland and Luxembourg. According to the WEF, Argentina (142nd), Italy (143rd) and Venezuela (144th) have the least efficient governments. Source: www.weforum.org