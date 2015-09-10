Kazakhstan&#39;s investment opportunities in spotlight of Ankara business-forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A business-forum devoted to investment opportunities of Kazakhstan was held in the capital city of Turkey, Ankara, jointly with the Association of Eurasian Economic Relations as well as the Association of State Production and Entrepreneurs of Turkey.

First Vice Prime Minister of Turkey Tuğrul Türkeş who is participating in the forum emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries in various sectors. The event brought together more than 100 leading representatives of Turkey's manufacturing sector and business. Chairman of the Association of Eurasian Economic Relations Hikmet Eren and Head of the Association of Manufacturers and Entrepreneurs of Turkey Feridun Oncel noted high potential of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey in trade-economic, investment and finance spheres. Taking the floor, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhansseit Tuimebayev told about the measures taken by the government to modernize Kazakhstan's economic wellbeing, infrastructure changes and investment attractiveness raising. The Ambassador briefed also about Nurly Zhol Program. The participants of the meeting expressed interest in the economic reforms conducted in Kazakhstan and discussed its investment opportunities.