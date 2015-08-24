  • kz
    Kazakhstan&#39;s Kukushkin advances at Winston-Salem Open 2015

    11:58, 24 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan №1 in tennis Mikhail Kukushkin has advanced to the second round of ATP Winston-Salem Open 2015 in the U.S., Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    In the opening match the 27-year-old Kukushkin routed Nicolas Mahut of France in three sets 6-4, 6-7, 6-0. He needed 2 hours 9 minutes to outclass the 33-year-old French and take their head-to-head statistics to 2-1. Kukushkin will vie against 2nd seed Kevin Anderson from South Africa in Round 2.

    Sport News
