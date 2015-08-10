  • kz
    Kazakhstan&#39;s Kukushkin, Nedovyesov slip in ATP rankings

    14:19, 10 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Japanese Kei Nisikori rose to №4 of the ATP rankings after beating American John Isner in the Citi Open final in Washington, Vesti.kz says.

    Serb Novak Djokovic still dominates the rankings followed by Swiss Roger Federer and Scot Andy Murray. As for Kazakhstani tennis players, Mikhail Kukushkin moved down from №52 to №54. Aleksandr Nedovyesov also plummeted from №92 to №96. Andrey Golubev and Dmitry Popko retained their positions as world №162 and №322 respectively.

