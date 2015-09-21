Kazakhstan&#39;s national cuisine named harmful

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National cuisine of Kazakhstan offers too much harmful dishes. Doctor of Medicine, Professor of the Lithuanian University of Medical Sciences, President of the Lithuanian Bariatric Surgery Society Almantas Maleckas said it at a press conference in Almaty devoted to the problem of obesity.

"Fast-food is not the only concern. People should pay more attention to how much they eat including the national cuisine. Your national dishes include too much fat. To my mind we should teach people to keep healthy lifestyle, eat healthy meal and exclude fast-food and fats from daily ration. People should go in for sport. This is our main strategy in a fight against obesity," the doctor said. The problem of obesity is becoming more drastic to date, as overweight is usually accompanied by other socially dangerous diseases. In this regards, on September 21-24 Astana will host for the first time a master class on surgical treatment of obesity by the leading surgeons of Kazakhstan, Austria and Lithuania. Author: Dana Tolepbekova