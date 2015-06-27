Kazakhstan&#39;s national flag raised at EXPO 2015

MILAN-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Day of Kazakhstan is officially underway at EXPO 2015 in Milan. Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the opening ceremony.

Anthems of Italy and Kazakhstan and flag-raising ceremony kicked off the National Day of Kazakhstan. The national days have become a good tradition and an integral part of EXPO events. It is worth mentioning that Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Morocco, Argentina, Tunisia, Congo, Great Britain and other countries have already held their national days in Milan.