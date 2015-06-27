  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan&#39;s national flag raised at EXPO 2015

    15:53, 27 June 2015
    Photo: None
    MILAN-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Day of Kazakhstan is officially underway at EXPO 2015 in Milan. Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the opening ceremony.

    Anthems of Italy and Kazakhstan and flag-raising ceremony kicked off the National Day of Kazakhstan. The national days have become a good tradition and an integral part of EXPO events. It is worth mentioning that Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Morocco, Argentina, Tunisia, Congo, Great Britain and other countries have already held their national days in Milan.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Italy EXPO projects and technologies News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!