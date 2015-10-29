Kazakhstan&#39;s official reserves to be partially transferred to Astana IFC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A part of official reserves of Kazakhstan will be localized in the Astana International Financial Centre. Chief banker Kairat Kelimbetov announced it taking the floor at the Astana Invest-2015 forum today.

"We would like to create a new world-level assets management sector. You know, that the National Bank manages the assets exceeding 100 bln U.S. dollars now. Together with our partners we plan to localize a part of this money in the Astana International Financial Centre," he said. As Kelimbetov added, the Astana IFCA will focus also on individuals' wealth management, such as rendering services to local wealthy people and participation in management and attraction of funds from foreign countries.