Kazakhstan&#39;s project in top-10 startups at technological conference in Singapore

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The most promising startups have been chosen at the biggest technological conference Echelon Asia Summit 2015 in Singapore. As a result, the Kazakhstan's project EcoSocket was ranked among the top 10 best startups. As it was informed our innovators competed with projects from Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Taiwan, Thailand and Philippines.

EcoSocket is actually a socket connector between a socket and an electrical accessory which is equipped with a Wi-Fi transmitter, current sensing device a relay for transmitting a signal.

"We were confident that we would be in the top 10. Asian startup community differs because they are ready give a piece of advice right away, and is very active. We already have several scheduled meetings and we were offered investments. Tomorrow, we will be presenting our project on the main stage," author of the project Sanzhar Myrzagalym says.

The representatives of the Asian startup community noted a high level of Kazakhstan's startups and their presentation. "Kazakhstan is a pleasant surprise, they have a lot of projects for their first participation in the event. I hope the delegation of Kazakhstan will even grow the next year," Lais De Oliveira, the Director of Startup Grind East, said.

Besides EcoSocket, another 8 Kazakhstan's startups supported by "Samruk-Kazyna" Fund were presented at one of the biggest world markets (more than 800 million people, not counting India and China).