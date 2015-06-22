Kazakhstan&#39;s trade turnover with Europe, China to reach $1.2 trillion by 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trade turnover between Kazakhstan, Europe and China is expected to hit the mark of $1.2 trillion by 2020, according to President of KZT Express JSC Sanzhar Yelyubayev.

"If you take a look at the trade turnover with the main drivers of Kazakhstan's transit sector - Europe and the People's Republic of China - it will grow dramatically by 2020. In fact, it is expected to reach $1.2 trillion," Mr Yelyubayev said at a press conference in Astana on Monday. He also added that a number of major transport and logistics projects will be completed in Kazakhstan this year. First of all, the Class ‘A' transport and logistics centers in the cities of Astana and Shymkent are to be commissioned in the immediate future. Secondly, the infrastructural facilities at the Khorgos-East Gate special economic zone. And, thirdly, the expansion of the Aktau Sea Port in the northern direction.