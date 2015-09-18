Kazakhstan&#39;s UNSC non-permanent membership bid and EXPO-2017 presented in Ethiopia (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 17, 2015 the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia held a special event dedicated to the promotion of Kazakhstan for non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council for 2017-2018 and EXPO-2017 international specialized exhibition.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Askar Mussinov, ambassadors of African countries, permanent representatives to the African Union and local expert community attended the event. Addressing the participants A.Mussinov told about the priorities of Kazakhstan's membership in the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 in the issues of international security, nuclear non-proliferation, fight with terrorism, observance of human rights, energy, food and water security as well as poverty prevention and climate change. The participants were also informed of Kazakhstan's initiative to establish the Islamic Organization for Food Security based in Astana. Delivering a speech Deputy President of the Pan-African Parliament noted that Kazakhstan President's great role in ensuring international security and solution of global problems in food and energy security. According to speakers, promotion of Astana to the non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 will serve for global security and solution of other urgent issues of international agenda. During the presentation of EXPO-2017 the participants were familiarized with the topic of the forthcoming event, the prospects of cooperation in renewable energy and trade issues as well as the attraction of international participants to the exhibition. In the course of his trip to Addis Ababa A.Mussinov visited the headquarters of the African Union where he met with Deputy Chairman of the AU Commission Erastus J.O. Mwencha. Mr. Mwencha backed Kazakhstan's initiative to be a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, to establish the Islamic Organization for Food Security and to host EXPO-2017. He also supported Kazakhstan's proposition to sign a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the African Union. A.Mussinov visited also the representative office of the UN Economic Commission for Africa and met with its Executive Secretary Carlos Lopes. The Head of the UN mission for Africa supported Kazakhstan's initiatives and shared his recommendations on establishment of mutually beneficial relations with the countries of the continent.