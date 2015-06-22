Kazakhstan&#39;s upcoming Capital Day celebrated in Ottawa (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Embassy in Ottawa, Canada, organized a festive event for Canadian families adopting children from Kazakhstan, in honor of the upcoming holiday of Kazakhstan's capital - Astana Day, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Opening the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Konstantin Zhigalov noted that the participation of Kazakh children adopted in the cultural events of the Embassy has become a tradition and that the diplomatic representation of our country attaches great importance to the maintenance of comprehensive ties with Kazakhstan's children. He stressed that «the doors of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ottawa are always open to children and their parents». The participants of the event were presented a photo-booth with views of Astana and the presentation of the Kazakh capital by Canadian journalist, professional photographer, Ms. Ulle Baum, who visited Kazakhstan in April this year. She told the audience about the ultra-modern architecture of Astana, designed by prominent architects of our time. In particular, she informed about an amazing structure of "Khan Shatyr", uniqueness "of the Palace of Peace and Accord", as well as "one of the most beautiful opera houses in the world - "Astana Opera". Ms. Baum noted that she "fell in love with Astana at first sight, which is built in such a short time, in the midst of the vast steppe". Canadian journalist stressed that Astana was a hallmark of the country, a reflection of its economic development and power. For children it festive entertainment program with lots of games was prepared. They were able to face off in rope pulling, to compete in agility and speed in the race with bags, balls and more. For guests of the event traditional local food was served and goodie bags were distributed to each family. Adopted Kazakh children's parents expressed their sincere gratitude to the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan for the hospitality and the warm atmosphere of the event, where their children were able for a time to plunge into the cultural atmosphere of their historical homeland.