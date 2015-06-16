Kazakhstan&#39;s way sparks the interest of foreign experts, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The model of gradual development of Kazakhstan - Kazakhstan's way kindled the interest of many foreign experts and participants of an international conference in Astana, said deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Viktor Rogalyov who was in attendance as well.

Participants of the conference entitled "Kazakhstan's way: Unity Patriotism. Reforms" debated a wide range of relevant issues, including Kazakhstan and its President's contribution to the development of poly-ethnic and poly-faith society and ensuring the public consent and national unity of the Kazakh people. "It is worth mentioning that the conference was held days after the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. It brought together representatives of many countries, namely Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and more. All speakers lauded the model - Kazakhstan's way initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev," MP Rogalyov added. Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov, deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Sergey Vainshtein, member of Wolesi Jirga, the lower house of the National Assembly of Afghanistan, Shukria Paikan Ahmadi, parliamentarians from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, representatives of international organizations and the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan attended the conference in Astana that was dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.