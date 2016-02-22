Kazakhstan&#39;s work on preparation for EXPO-2017 presented in Prague (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Prague took part in the 25th exhibition titled "Holiday World", which was organized with the support of the Ministry of Regional Development of the Czech Republic, on February 18-21, 2016.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan presented the materials dedicated to the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana at the event, the press release of the Embassy reads.

The Embassy also prepared video clips about the work on preparation for the EXPO in Kazakhstan, nature of Kazakhstan, tourist potential of the country and the country's capability to receive a lot of foreign guests coming for the exhibition.

Business relations with representatives of the tourist business of the Czech Republic, big travel companies and hotels were established within the event in order to attract Czech and other foreign tourists to Kazakhstan.