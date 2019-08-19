Kazakhstan 3rd at 2019 Intl Army Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The International Army Games 2019 (ARMY 2019) came to an end on August 18, with a closing ceremony held at the Alyabino military range in Moscow region, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan ranks the third in the overall team standing,Kazinform reports.

Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev participated inthe event.

The Ministermet his foreign colleagues for discussing the military cooperation issues andcongratulating Kazakhstani servicemen on excellent performance during the 2019Army Games.

223 teams from 39 countries participated this year in32 competitions held simultaneously at 21 ranges in 10 countries, in waterareas of the Caspian and Baltic seas and in the Persian Gulf.

Three competitions – Falcon Hunting, Masters ofArtillery Fire and Confident Reception – were held in Kazakhstan, at the Military Base No40 in Otar.