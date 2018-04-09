Kazakhstan 4th at IIHF U18 World Championship
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Division I A tournament of the 2018 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship has ended in Riga, Latvia, Sports.kz reports.
The Kazakhstan national team secured two regulation wins over Norway (5-2) and Slovenia (7-1) and suffered three regulation losses to Germany (0-1), Denmark (2-4), and hosts Latvia (1-2).
As a result, having six points, the team is fourth in the overall tournament standings. Although Denmark earned six points too, it ranks higher because of its additional performance parameters.
The final standings are as follows:
Latvia - 15 points
Germany - 12 points
Denmark - 6 points
Kazakhstan - 6 points
Norway - 3 points
Slovenia - 3 points
Therefore, it is the national team of Latvia that gained the right to compete in the Top Division next year.