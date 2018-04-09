  • kz
    Kazakhstan 4th at IIHF U18 World Championship

    09:28, 09 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Division I A tournament of the 2018 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship has ended in Riga, Latvia, Sports.kz reports.

    The Kazakhstan national team secured two regulation wins over Norway (5-2) and Slovenia (7-1) and suffered three regulation losses to Germany (0-1), Denmark (2-4), and hosts Latvia (1-2).

    As a result, having six points, the team is fourth in the overall tournament standings. Although Denmark earned six points too, it ranks higher because of its additional performance parameters.

    The final standings are as follows:

    Latvia - 15 points
    Germany - 12 points
    Denmark - 6 points
    Kazakhstan - 6 points
    Norway - 3 points
    Slovenia - 3 points

    Therefore, it is the national team of Latvia that gained the right to compete in the Top Division next year.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
