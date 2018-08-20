Kazakhstan 5th in 2018 Asian Games medal tally

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has already captured four medals - one gold, one silver and two bronze - at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani epee fencer Dmitriy Alexanin hauled gold. Silver went to freestyle wrestler Daniyar Kaissanov. Two Kazakh freestyle wrestlers Sayatbek Okassov and Adilet Davlumbayev settled for bronze.



Team Kazakhstan ranks 5th in the overall medal tally of the 2018 Asian Games.



China tops the overall medal standings with 16 medals (7 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze). Coming in 2nd in Japan with 14 medals (3-6-5). South Korea and Iran are placed 3rd and 4th with 11 (2-3-6) and 5 (2-2-1) medals, respectively. Kazakhstan rounds out the top 5 of the medal tally.