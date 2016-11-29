Kazakhstan able to correctly assess Syria issue - Sayed Rasoul Mousavi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will be able to give the correct assessment of the situation in Syria. Such opinion was expressed by the Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayed Rasoul Mousavi during the international conference "25 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan: Results, Achievements, Prospects", which was held in Astana.

"Today we have discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the Syrian crisis. We also spoke about the collisions between Sunnis and Shiahs. We must find the solution of these problems. For this purpose we must explain that terrorism has nothing to do with religion. It is necessary to bring it to everybody's knowledge that terrorist organizations exist separately from the interreligious conflicts. On this matter Iran has its line item. Therefore when Kazakhstan starts as the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, we hope that it will give the correct assessment of the processes happening in Syria", Seyen Rasoul Mousavi told.

During the conference Deputy of Mazhilis of RoK Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev suggested to create a separate integration organization in the Central Asia. He also shared his thought that considering the sanction wars and opposition between the powers, it is necessary that Kazakhstan should alter its foreign policy. In particular, the Eurasian Economic Union needs to be developed not in the form of a closed organization, and as an open structure.