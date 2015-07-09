Kazakhstan abolishes visas for citizens of 19 countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 19 countries have joined the list of countries which citizens do not need a visa when entering Kazakhstan, this has been announced at today's press conference in Central Communications Service by first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs - Commissioner of Expo 2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev.

"In accordance with the decision of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan nationals of Australia, Hungary, Italy, Monaco, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, UK, USA, Germany, Finland, France, Switzerland and Japan during the period from July 16, 2015 - December 31, 2017 are exempt from visa requirements for visits up to 15 calendar days from the moment of crossing the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan," said Mr.Zhoshybayev. In particular, during this period the citizens of the above mentioned countries, holders of all types of passports recognized by the Republic of Kazakhstan, may repeatedly enter, leave and transit through the territory of Kazakhstan without a visa for a period of 15 days from the moment of crossing the state border open to international traffic. However, Mr. Zhoshybayev stressed that foreigners are prohibited from engaging in labour, missionary or other paid activity.