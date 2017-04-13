Kazakhstan abstains from vote on UN resolution on Syria

NEW YOURK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has abstained from vote on Wednesday in the United Nations Security Council on a resolution presented by the United States, France and the United Kingdom condemning last week's chemical attack in Syria and calling on the Bashar al-Assad regime to cooperate with the investigation.

The resolution which received 10 votes in favor, two opposed and three abstentions while two countries Bolivia and Russia voted against the measure, the latter used its veto right as a permanent UNSC member.



This is the eighth occasion on which Moscow has blocked a resolution on Syria in the Security Council since the start of the war in the Middle Eastern country.



On several occasions, its stance has been backed by China, which on Wednesday abstained along with Kazakhstan and Ethiopia.

Just before the vote, Russian Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov criticized the Western powers' timing in bringing the matter up as inopportune.