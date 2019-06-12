Kazakhstan accumulated over 50 billion tons of mineral resources

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar spoke about the tasks facing the ministry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Government is faced with the task of critical rethinking and organizing the extractive industries and natural resource management approaches, the modernization of production, including through the transfer of the best technologies and updating of the legislation," Roman Sklyar told the 10th Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress.







According to him, it is necessary to continue the resource and energy saving policy.



"To preserve solid minerals for future generations, we should use the latest technologies for monitoring and complete extraction of useful raw materials at the same time at the lowest energy costs," the minister said.



The head of the ministry also informed the attendees about the resources the country has accumulated.



"Alongside this, as of today, more than 50 billion tons of man-made mineral formations rich in useful components have been accumulated as a result of the activities of mining enterprises in the country. We are of opinion that the enterprises should involve technologies in processing as much as possible. To stimulate processing, we will update legislation in line with the best international practices," Roman Sklyar assured.







"Environmental protection is a key factor for the future sustainable development of the industrial economy. To that end, it is presently necessary to achieve a balance between the economic growth policy implementation and the green economy," the minister concluded.