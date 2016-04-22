Kazakhstan achieved a lot in ensuring gender equality in past decade – UNDP Permanent Rep N.Shimomura

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has achieved a lot in ensuring gender equality over the past decade. Permanent Coordinator of the UN - Permanent Representative of the UN Development Program in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura told it today during the International Conference devoted to preliminary results of implementation of Kazakhstan's 2006-2016 Gender Equality Strategy held with the participation of the Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova.

“This Conference is very important, as we are summing up results and learn lessons from the last decade. Of course, there are many achievements. Very often, when people want to make a comparative analysis, they refer to such indicators and statistical data, as, for example, the share of women in small and medium businesses. In Kazakhstan, this figure makes 41%, that is above the average, compared to other countries,” Shimomura said.

According to him, Scandinavian countries are leading in this indicator, while in Japan it makes only 21%. The average indicator across the world is 22%. “Therefore, we can conclude that Kazakhstan takes consistent measures which generate positive results,” Shimomura noted.